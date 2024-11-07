Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly announces cancer diagnosis

<i>Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Rep. Gerry Connolly
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
Rep. Gerry Connolly
By
New
Published 7:22 AM

By Annie Grayer, CNN

(CNN) — Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly has esophagus cancer, the longtime Virginia congressman announced in a statement Thursday.

“It was a surprise because, except for some intermittent abdominal aches and pains, I had no symptoms,” Connolly, 74, said. “I’m going to undergo chemotherapy and immunotherapy right away. Cancer can be tough. But so am I. I will attack this the only way I know how – with Irish fight and humor.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content