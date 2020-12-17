Watch LIVE at 3PM: El Paso City Hall briefing on Covid-19

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso city leaders and health officials scheduled a 3 p.m. Thursday briefing at City Hall to provide an update on the Covid-19 situation in the community.

The briefing comes as El Paso's virus death toll continues to rise, but hospitalizations have stabilized at lower levels and active cases are currently trending downward.

It also comes on the heels of two announcements earlier this week, with the city now allowing restaurants to stay open an extra hour later until 10 p.m. and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announcing a nightly curfew for the Christmas and New Year's holiday periods.

The briefing is also expected to discuss the latest on virus vaccine distribution in the El Paso area. Earlier Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texans can expect to see “widespread distribution” of Covid-19 vaccines by March to recipients beyond the front-line health care workers who are currently receiving them.