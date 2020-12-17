21 new virus deaths in El Paso as number of active cases declines

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's Covid-19 death toll increased by 21 Thursday morning, while the number of active cases continued to decline.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,269 people have died of the virus in El Paso County. There are also 567 suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

Hospitalizations remained at 565. The number of ICU patients also increased from 202 to 211.

There were 36,377 known active cases in El Paso on Thursday, the fewest since Nov. 23.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 94,240 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 55,995 reported recoveries. Doctors caution some recovered persons may still have ongoing health issues due to having once been infected.

