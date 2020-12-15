Skip to Content
Restaurants in El Paso now allowed dine-in service until 10 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.

EL PASO, Texas — The city of El Paso is now allowing restaurants to stay open an extra hour due to a recent decrease in Covid-19 cases.

Officials on Tuesday night announced they amended their local coronavirus order to allow restaurants to offer dine-in service until 10 p.m. instead of the 9 p.m. closing time that has been in effect.

After 10 p.m., only drive-thru or take out restaurant service will be allowed.

“Because we’ve seen a downward trend in cases, even after the Thanksgiving holiday, we opted to extend dine-in service by one hour,” said Mayor Dee Margo.

