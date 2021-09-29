YouTube to block all anti-vaccine video content

Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC -- YouTube will block all anti-vaccine video content, including Covid-19 as well as measles, the chicken pox, etc., the Washington Post and Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The Google-owned online video company is also banning prominent anti-vaccine activists, taking down several channels, the news outlets added, citing YouTube’s Vice President Of Trust and Safety Matt Halprin.

The ban will include claims made that any approved medical vaccines are dangerous or lead to chronic health outcomes such as autism, explained Halprin.

The new policy, which goes into effect Wednesday, marks a departure from the video site’s historically hands-off approach. To date, YouTube has let people broadcast most anything about vaccines.

YouTube’s new rule will have two caveats. Halperin indicated the company will allow “scientific discussion” -- videos about vaccine trials, results and failures. And YouTube will continue to permit personal testimonies, such as a parent talking about their child’s experiences getting vaccinated.