El Paso District Attorney’s ongoing efforts to combat drunk driving

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Drunk driving continues to be a prominent problem on El Paso roads. The DA's office told ABC-7 that they are committed to holding people responsible if they drink and then drive.

John Briggs, trial division chief at the District Attorney’s office, said they want people to understand the consequences they could face if they drive while intoxicated.

"The choice to get behind the wheel of a car and drive after you've been drinking doesn't have anything to do with alcoholism."

Back on March 28th, El Paso Police said a person was killed by an alleged drunk driver. The deadly collision happened on the 1500 block of George Dieter in East El Paso.

Investigators said 35-year-old Enrique Joel Pena was driving while intoxicated when he rear-ended 42-year-old Isidro Ruiz Jr.'s car. Ruiz died on the scene.

ABC-7 obtained documents that state Pena didn't attempt to stop, slamming into Ruiz's car at a red traffic light.

Officers also noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from Pena. Documents also state he couldn't walk or stand upright during a sobriety test.

Briggs explained that Pena had already been convicted twice on DWI charges. He spoke to ABC-7 about why Pena was charged with murder instead of intoxication manslaughter.

"Once you have two DWI convictions in Texas, your third offense is going to be charged as a felony."

Briggs also talked about how the stakes go up dramatically.

If a person is sentenced on an intoxication manslaughter charge, they could face between 2 to 20 years in prison. However, if a person is sentenced on a murder charge, they could face 5 to 99 years or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Briggs said District Attorney Bill Hicks takes these crimes seriously.



"If you go out drinking, fine, great, have a good time, but that doesn't mean you need to get behind the wheel of a car and put everybody else in the community at risk because you're driving after having had too much to drink. There are too many solutions for that. So if you choose not to take one of those solutions, then the DA's office is going to prosecute you and prosecute you vigorously," he said.

The DA's office has an ongoing initiative where drivers can take advantage of credit for a rideshare to avoid driving home drunk. They said this is just another method to reduce drunk driving crashes and deaths.

You can learn more about the "Pick Your Ride: A Safe Ride is On Us!" program by clicking here.

