Two-vehicle crash leaves people seriously injured

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A two-vehicle crash in east El Paso leaves people seriously injured, early Thursday morning.

El Paso Police were called out to the scene at 12:25 a.m. near the intersection of George Dieter and Pellicano, according to police dispatch.

Police say they expect the scene to be active for several hours.

Our ABC-7 crews at the scene say that George Dieter Dr. and Pellicano Dr. have been blocked off.

Special Traffic Investigators have been called out to the scene.

We are working to find out the how many people were injured in the crash.

This is a developing story.