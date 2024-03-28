Skip to Content
News

Two-vehicle crash leaves people seriously injured

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 2:18 AM
Published 2:31 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A two-vehicle crash in east El Paso leaves people seriously injured, early Thursday morning.

El Paso Police were called out to the scene at 12:25 a.m. near the intersection of George Dieter and Pellicano, according to police dispatch.

Police say they expect the scene to be active for several hours.

Our ABC-7 crews at the scene say that George Dieter Dr. and Pellicano Dr. have been blocked off.

Special Traffic Investigators have been called out to the scene.

We are working to find out the how many people were injured in the crash.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content