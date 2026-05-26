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JaclynStrong’s 3rd Annual Golf Tournament Supports TBI Advocacy

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JaclynStrong Foundation for Traumatic Brain Injury
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JaclynStrong Foundation for Traumatic Brain Injury
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JaclynStrong Foundation for Traumatic Brain Injury
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Published 9:49 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The JaclynStrong Foundation rallies the borderland community for the 3rd annual golf tournament supporting traumatic brain injury awareness

The JaclynStrong 3rd Annual Golf Tournament will take place on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Tournament organizers are encouraging the community to participate by registering teams, becoming sponsors, donating raffle items, or simply spreading awareness of the event’s mission.

The tournament will feature:

  • Team golf play
  • On-course contests and prizes
  • Raffles and giveaways
  • Community networking opportunities
  • Opportunities to learn more about traumatic brain injury advocacy and survivor support

Now is the time to sign up as a participant or sponsor.

For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or to register a team, visit:
https://pdnfoundation.org/events/jaclynstrong-3rd-annual-golf-tournament/05-29-2026

To learn more about the JaclynStrong Foundation for Traumatic Brain Injury, visit:
https://pdnfoundation.org/give-to-a-fund/jaclynstrong-a-foundation-for-traumatic-brain-injury

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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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