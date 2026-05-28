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El Paso Water Honors Water-Smart Yards with Landscape Contest

Landscape Contest
Watering schedule
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today at 9:43 AM
Published 9:42 AM

El Paso, Texas (KVIA-TV)-El Paso Water's Landscape Contest rewards water-efficient desert yards across residential, commercial, and DIY categories. Winners receive prizes up to $200, regional recognition, and the chance to be honored at a local El Paso Chihuahuas game.

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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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