Skip to Content
News

16-Year-old boy shot at party in San Elizario

By
Updated
today at 8:08 AM
Published 8:24 AM

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot at a party in San Elizario early Tuesday morning, according to the El Paso Sheriff's Office.

It happened at the 12300 block of Campo Bello Dr. that's half a mile south of Alameda Ave.

The call came in at 2:30 a.m. originally as an aggravated assault but was later corrected by sheriff's office.

Officials say the teenager was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Sheriff's deputies did have the street blocked off but it has since opened.

The scene is since cleared.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is a news producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content