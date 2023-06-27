16-Year-old boy shot at party in San Elizario

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot at a party in San Elizario early Tuesday morning, according to the El Paso Sheriff's Office.

It happened at the 12300 block of Campo Bello Dr. that's half a mile south of Alameda Ave.

The call came in at 2:30 a.m. originally as an aggravated assault but was later corrected by sheriff's office.

Officials say the teenager was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Sheriff's deputies did have the street blocked off but it has since opened.

The scene is since cleared.

This is a developing story.