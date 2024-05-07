San Marcos High teacher and assistant girls basketball coach receives $500 shopping spree during Teacher Appreciation Week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Academy Sports + Outdoors and ‘Communities in Schools’ are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week by surprising San Marcos High School teacher and assistant girls basketball coach, Tasha Fennell, with a $500 shopping spree. The award is in recognition of her community service efforts and career guidance beyond the classroom. It will happen Tuesday, May 7th, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at 550 Barnes Drive San Marcos, TX 78666. San Marcos High says Tasha Fennell is an Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) teacher who encompasses the core mission of Communities in School. San Marcos High School is also set to receive a donation of $2,000 to be applied toward the purchase of basketball and athletic equipment.

