FBI offering $50,000 reward for information on Las Cruces church bomber 8 years later

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Just days after the 8th anniversary of the Las Cruces church bombings, the FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the bomber.

Just before 8:30 AM on August 2, 2015, a device detonated at the Calvary Baptist Church. 20 minutes later, another device detonated at the Holy Cross Catholic Church. Investigators say it is possible that the explosions were related.

No one was injured in the explosions and the damage was minor.

Right now the FBI's investigation is focused on a man seen in surveillance video from the day of the bombings. He was seen walking to and from the Calvary Baptist Church. The man wore plaid shorts, a blue short-sleeved t-shirt, and hiking boots, the FBI tells ABC-7. Surveillance video shows the man carrying a backpack. Officials say this man is a person of interest in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI's tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.