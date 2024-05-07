El Paso Fire Department sending help efforts to floods in Central Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- To help with rescue efforts happening in Central Texas due to the intense floods, El Paso Fire Department has deployed Horizon Fire Chief Kris Menendez to Central Texas as part of EPFD. Menendez is battalion chief with EPFD.

El Paso Fire Department spokesman, Enrique Dueñas-Aguilar, tells ABC-7 that 6 water rescue team members who are part of Task Force One have been deployed to Abilene, Texas.

Abilene is about six and a half hours from El Paso. Dueñas-Aguilar says the team will be in Abilene for 14 days.