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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Staying warm and dry

KVIA
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Published 5:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Another warm day is expected through the Borderland as conditions remain dry.

We once again started off our day with temperatures in the 60s. They will continue climbing into the upper 90s potentially even triple digits for some in the region. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 99, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 97.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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