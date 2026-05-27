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Bauman wins Republican runoff for District 16, will face US Rep. Escobar in November

Adam Bauman for Congress, Veronica Escobar
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Published 10:27 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday, Adam Bauman defeated Manuel Barraza in the Republican runoff for Congressional District 16. Bauman will face Democratic incumbent Veronica Escobar in the November election.

District 16 covers most of El Paso County.

Bauman consistently held the lead throughout Tuesday night. With 100% of precincts reporting results, he gathered 7,742 votes (69%) while Barraza had 3,547.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar seeks her fifth term and ran unopposed in the Democratic primary in March.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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