City of Juárez helping migrants return to countries of origin, find work

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Juárez's Human Rights Department, through the Migrant Assistance Office, assisted 107 people in December. 48 migrants were given discount vouchers on buses to return to their home countries.

The city's director of human rights, Santiago González Reyes, explained that Juarez is trying to help the migrants return to their homes or to Mexico City, where most of the embassies are located.

Also in December, Juarez officials gave advice to 37 people seeking to resolve their immigration situation.

Also, city staff gave labor advice to three people, all of whom wished to join the workforce while they resolved their immigration status.

González Reyes called on all migrants without a place to stay to go to the Migrant Assistance Office, located outside Juárez City Hall.

The office is open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to provide advice or channel people to potential employers.