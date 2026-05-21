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Reino Unido publica documentos sobre el nombramiento de Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor como enviado comercial

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Published 4:55 AM

Por Christian Edwards, CNN

El gobierno de Reino Unido publicó el jueves un conjunto de documentos relacionados con el nombramiento de Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor como enviado comercial en 2001, cargo al que el expríncipe renunció una década después debido a sus vínculos con el delincuente sexual convicto Jeffrey Epstein.

Esta noticia está en desarrollo.

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