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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, dry, breezy

KVIA
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Published 5:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Thursday will lean a bit warmer than yesterday but still trend near average. We are also expected to lean dry with a minor breeze at most.

Today we started off with temperatures in the 50s. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 83, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 81. Today we begin our warmup with temperatures expected to reach the 90s by the weekend.

Enjoy dry conditions with plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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