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The first-ever middle school aerial drone championship is underway

kvia
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Published 6:20 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Clint Independent School District is hosting the first-ever Desert Sky South Central Middle School Aerial Drone Championship.

Middle school students from across Texas and surrounding states showed their problem-solving skills and teamwork as they maneuvered their drones through several obstacle courses.

Organizers of the event say the competition shows students real-world skills that will translate into the technology fields like aerospace, search and rescue, and even agriculture.

"We are excited to host the first ever drone competition in the El Paso region of this stature! This is an unprecedented opportunity for students from Clint ISD and all over the south and southcentral U.S. This competition is a terrific way to highlight the drone leadership in our region and the opportunities for our students that will open doors for them in the real world," stated, Gisela Lucero, Chief Technology Officer for Clint ISD.

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Yvonne Suarez

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