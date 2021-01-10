Manhunt underway for 6 inmates who escaped from a California jail using a homemade rope

US & World

A manhunt is underway for six inmates who escaped from the Merced County Downtown Jail in Northern California, according to a press release from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office issued Sunday.

The inmates, ages 19 to 22, were able to make it to the roof of the jail and used a “homemade rope to scale down the side of the jail,” the release said.

Jail staff discovered the men were missing from their cell just before midnight Sunday, according to the release. All of the inmates are considered armed and dangerous.

“The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has formed a task force to track down and apprehend these fugitives,” the release said. “Anyone with information or anyone who sees any of these individuals is asked not to approach them and to immediately call 9-1-1. “

The inmates were facing a number of charges.

According to the release, Gabriel Coronado, 19, of Atwater, California, was being held on charges of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang, felon in possession of a firearm and violation of probation.

Manuel Leon, 21, of Vallejo, California, was held on charges of assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, evade peace officer — reckless driving, participation in a criminal street gang and carrying a loaded firearm, the release said.

The sheriff’s office said Andres Rodriguez, Jr., 21, of Planada, California, was being held on charges of attempted Murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a criminal street gang, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Fabian Roman, 22, of Los Banos, California, was being held on a charge of murder, according to the release.

Edgar Ventura, 22, of Portland, Oregon, was being held on charges felon in possession of a firearm, participation in a criminal street gang and violation of probation, the release said.

Jorge Barron, 20, of Atwater, was in jail on a violation of probation charge, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said it would update the public with additional information when available.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.