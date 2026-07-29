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Russia attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles, mayor says

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Published 4:47 PM

By Svitlana Vlasova, Victoria Butenko, CNN

Kyiv (CNN) — Russia is attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the Ukrainian Air Force.

The cities of Dnipro, Kryviy Rih and others across the country are also under attack, the air force said.

“The threat of further attacks remains,” Klitschko said, urging people to stay in shelters.

The news comes just hours after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had received a report from the Ukrainian Air Force that Russia was preparing a “massive attack” on the Ukrainian capital.

“There is a high probability that the strike will be carried out tonight,” Zelensky said.

The attack comes a day after Zelensky met US President Donald Trump at the White House and asked him to provide additional air defense systems to protect against Russian attacks.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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Jonny Hallam contributed to this report.

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