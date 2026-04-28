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CNN - US Politics

READ: Indictment of James Comey

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Published 2:41 PM

By CNN staff

(CNN) — A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted former FBI Director James Comey on charges of making a threat against President Donald Trump and transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.

The indictment, which marks the administration’s second attempt to prosecute the longtime Trump rival, centers on a photo of seashells Comey posted on social media last year that officials say threatened the president.

Read the full indictment below:

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