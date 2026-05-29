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El Paso’s Stephanie Han makes ceremonial weigh-in before match with Holly Holm

KVIA
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Published 5:28 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The highly-anticipated showdown between Stephanie Han and Holly Holm is less than 24 hours away. The ceremonial weigh-ins will take place at 6 p.m. Friday at the El Paso County Coliseum.

The fight brings two experienced fighters with plenty to prove.

In Saturday's fight, Han will look to defend her WBA Lightweight title in front of her home crowd.

ABC-7 will be live at the wright-in during our 6 p.m. newscast.

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Bea Martinez

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