Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Breezy Monday, light rain chances continue

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:34 AM
Published 6:13 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temps will be slightly warmer today, conditions will remain breezy, and rain chances will still linger.

We are waking up to chilly temps this morning in the 40s to the 50s. Temps will be warmer than yesterday however they will trend below our daily average. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 74, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 71.

Today we will lean breezy as well as still hang on to light rain chances. We will see rain potential a bit stronger into your evening at 20-30% for isolated showers.

Temps continue warming trend Tuesday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.