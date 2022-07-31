52-year-old Tony Schumacher wins NHRA Northwest Nationals

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Tony Schumacher raced to his 86th victory and first since 2020, beating Top Fuel points leader Brittany Force in the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways. The 52-year-old Schumacher had a 3.977-second run at 251.34 mph against Force in the final for the eight-time season champion’s fifth Seattle victory and first since 2008. Joe and Cathi Maynard won a week after becoming majority team owners. Robert Hight won for the sixth time this season in Funny Car, and Troy Coughlin Jr. topped the Pro Stock field for the first time. Hight edged JR Todd in the final with a 3.975 at 319.98 in a Chevrolet Camaro for his 59th career victory. Coughlin beat Erica Enders with a 6.638 at 208.68 in a Camaro.

