Man pleads guilty to murder of Army combat veteran in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A suspect in the murder of a U.S. Army combat veteran in El Paso has pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal.

Brandon Olsen is one of five people who faced capital murder in Tyler Croke's death.

Croke was murdered in El Paso in 2017. He was attacked while showering at a friend's apartment, held at gunpoint, then stabbed to death. One of the suspects also slit his throat.

On Monday, a plea hearing was held. Olsen's attorney said he plead guilty to a lesser offense of murder.

The range of punishment is between 5 to 99 years, or life in prison.

The criminal act involved four men and a woman. They are Tristan Chilton, Adam Acosta, Zachary Johnston, Brandon Olsen, and Stephanie Fernandez.

Four out of five suspects have already been sentenced.

Sentencing for Olsen is scheduled for May 17, 2024.

