AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake’s 27 points helped Towson defeat Massachusetts 67-55. Timberlake also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (2-0). Cameron Holden scored 13 points and added 13 rebounds. Matt Cross led the way for the Minutemen (1-1) with 13 points. UMass also got 13 points from Isaac Kante

