Borderland Crimes, Podcast 17: The Wait for Justice Ends

The mugshot of Moises Galvan (left); RJ Franco (right) in a photo taken the night he was shot and killed.
EPPD; Roger Franco
By
November 15, 2023 3:48 PM
Published 8:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At long last, there is a conclusion in the case centered around a deadly shooting outside an east El Paso bar in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2017. The suspected shooter, Moises Galvan, 19, was arrested at the scene. Galvan was accused of murdering RJ Franco, 22, and gravely wounding Franco's friend, David Ortega.

Galvan claimed the shooting happened in self-defense.

It took nearly 7 years, two trials -- one of those, a mistrial -- a trial judge recusal, and several rotations of both defense and prosecuting attorneys for an El Paso jury to finally deliberate and deliver a verdict.

This is an update to the Borderland Crimes podcast episode 12: "A Murder Investigation, a Mistrial, and Misconduct Allegations."

Stephanie Valle

Stephanie Valle co-anchors ABC-7 at 5, 6 and 10 weeknights.

