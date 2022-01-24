Skip to Content
Borderland Crimes Podcast
today at 11:53 AM
Published 4:00 PM

Borderland Crimes, Podcast 12: A murder case, a mistrial and misconduct allegations

RJ Franco
Roger Franco
EL PASO, Texas -- RJ Franco was shot to death outside of a bar in east El Paso on Jan. 29, 2017.

The moments leading up to the shooting, as well as the shooting itself, were caught on surveillance camera.

Police arrested the suspect, Moises Galvan, 19, at the scene.

However, nearly 5 years after his death, Franco’s parents are still awaiting justice for the 22-year-old.

No retrial date is on the calendar after a mistrial in 2019.

Now, the state of Texas is officially investigating the judge’s handling of the case.

