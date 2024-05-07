New York governor regrets saying Black kids in the Bronx don’t know what a computer is

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she regrets making an offhand remark that suggested Black children in the Bronx do not know what the word “computer” means. The Democratic governor made the extemporaneous comment Monday while being interviewed at a large business conference in California. The remark was not addressed during the forum and the governor went on to explain that her goal is to provide avenues for communities of color to access emerging artificial intelligence technologies as a means to address social inequality. In a statement later Monday, Hochul said “I misspoke and I regret it.”

