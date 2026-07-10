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Military installations contribute an estimated $148.8 billion to Texas: Gov. Abbott

MGN, vecteezy
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Updated
today at 4:26 PM
Published 4:25 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said military installations contribute an estimated $148.8 billion to the Texas economy.

In a news release, the governor also said military installations support 628,884 jobs across the state. Out of the total, 212,524 are direct jobs, according to a study.

From 2025-2026, Gov. Abbott said the study analyzed the economic impact of the population and employees affiliated with Texas military installations. Active-duty personnel, civilian employees, contractors, dependents and other people directly affiliated with installations were included.

"Texas is proud to be home to 15 major U.S. military installations and the Army Transformation and Training Command headquarters. Essential to the defense of our nation, each installation also serves as a major local employer and provides tremendous value to communities across Texas," the governor said in a statement.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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