Plan ahead for GECU system upgrades at the end of July

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – GECU Federal Credit Union plans to do a complete system upgrade from July 31-Aug. 3. Some services with online and mobile banking will be completely unavailable until the upgrade is complete, according to GECU.

Unavailable services includes GECU's Bill Pay, scheduled transfers, account and card alert registration, external loan payments, eStatements, mobile check deposit, and Card Management.

Customers can still apply for a loan and new accounts through the credit union's website.

GECU said it will advance direct deposits on Friday, July 31 for direct deposits dated Aug. 1-3, as long as they are received by July 31. Other direct deposits will be deposited as soon as the upgrade is complete.

Customers must make any necessary loan payments or transfers before July 31 at 5 p.m.

Transactions processed with money-transfer apps that are directly linked to your GECU accounts will be unavailable starting at 5 p.m. MST on Friday, July 31.

GECU said the upgraded technology will streamline back-end operations and processes to serve customers better.



The upcoming system upgrade means GECU customers will lose access to several key financial services during the transition. A 24/7 card services line will remain open, but staff will not be able to assist with account or loan specific questions.

GECU customer Yolanda Miranda says she was not aware of the planned system upgrade. As someone who pays rent at the beginning of each month, Miranda expressed concern over the timing of the upgrade.

“I do pay on the beginning of the of each month. And it's good to know that because I didn't know that,” Miranda said regarding the unexpected timing of the upgrade.

Online and mobile banking will be unavailable during the upgrade. Direct deposits, loan payments and transfers and money transfers through third-party apps all need to be completed before July 31. All ATM and cash deposits should also be made before the July 31 deadline.



Jacque Valdez, GECU Senior Vice President of Operations, confirmed the limited availability of assistance during the upgrade.

Valdez stated that while card services would be operational, “Specific to issues around their accounts or mortgages, we would not be available.”

When asked what would happen if a customer does not set up their payments in advance, Valdez did not provide a direct response. Valdez suggested customers utilize available resources.

“Well, they would be able to reference us. But you know, if they use that checklist and plan a little bit ahead, we can ensure that they can help themselves through that particular situation,” Valdez said.

Miranda noted the potential inconvenience for those unaware of the changes.

“So if you're not prepared, it's going to be inconvenient. So we're going to have headaches, right?” Miranda said.

GECU advises customers to prepare for the system upgrade before July 31 to avoid disruptions.

GECU recommends steps customers can take to prepare for the upgrade:

Before July 30:

Verify your contact information Mark your calendar Keep an eye on your mail and email Screenshot Zelle activity If needed, turn on your cards Add cards to your mobile wallet Make mobile-check deposits Update bill pay If needed, open a new debit card

Before July 31:

Check your balance Make necessary transactions Make wire transfers Make ATM check and cash deposits Add nicknames to your account

After Aug. 4: