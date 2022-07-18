Dona Ana Sheriff’s Office to hold news conference regarding fatal Vinton shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a news conference at 2 p.m. today regarding the fatal shooting in Vinton, Texas.

Friday, DASO responded to a multi-vehicle hit and run call in El Paso County.

After the New Mexico deputies found the driver and attempted to stop him, a chase began.

During the pursuit, shots were fired by both the deputies and the driver.

Deputies followed the driver from Anthony, New Mexico, into El Paso County, where it came to an end at the 1000 block of Larry Dr. and Westway.

ABC-7 will be streaming the news conference when it begins at 2 p.m. today.