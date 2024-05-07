Ysleta ISD hosting Career Signing Day ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ysleta ISD students will participate in Career Signing Day Tuesday, May 7th at 6 p.m. El Paso-area businesses, Ysleta ISD students, teachers, families and administrators are invited to gather for a ceremony at Riverside High School theater, 301 Midway Dr, El Paso, TX 79915.

During the Career Signing Day ceremony more than a dozen students will commit to pursuing careers and/or college education as part of their career-training program at the district’s newly built Career & Technical Center. Students will sign either a letter of intent to work as interns/employees at businesses in El Paso or a letter of intent to attend a specific college/university.