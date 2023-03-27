Video appears to show Texas DPS trooper chased a driver into Juarez last weekend

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Videos circulating on social media appear to show a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper chasing a driver into Mexico at the Bridge of the Americas.

ABC-7 reached out to Sgt. Elliot Torres with the DPS who said he did not have a comment since this was an ongoing investigation.

On Saturday, what seems to be a dashboard cam video shows the Texas DPS trooper crossing into Juarez through the Bridge of the Americas before pointing a gun at the suspect and taking him out of his car.

The suspect was driving a red sportscar into Mexico before members of the Mexican National Guard pulled him over.

According to "El Diario de Juárez," Mexican federal authorities have asked the state trooper to be sanction ed for crossing into the Mexican "aduana."

Federal authorities have contacted other migration authorities and asked for this penalty.

The suspect was released since he didn't commit any crimes on Mexican grounds.