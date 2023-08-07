Hot temperatures bearing down on Juarez street vendors

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- With hot temperatures still hitting the Borderland, Juarez residents who have to be outside for work continue to struggle to do their jobs.

Customers and vendors in Downtown Juarez both use umbrellas to protect themselves from the heat.

Many vendors have started selling cold water, ice cream, and other products to cool down.

According to El Diario de Juárez, Mexico has reported 211 deaths due to heat this year.

ABC-7 reached out to the Juarez Civil Protection and Rescue Departments to learn more about how they are dealing with the heat and protecting Juarez residents. Watch ABC-7 tonight to learn more.