300 Mexican soldiers deployed to Juarez amid rise in crime

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- On Thursday, Mexico's National Defense Secretary announced that 300 Mexican soldiers will arrive in Juarez to start special operations with local and state authorities. The soldiers are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, approximately ten people were killed in Juarez. El Diario de Juárez reports more than 80 people have been killed in the city so far in January.

Chihuahua Governor Maru Campos said on Wednesday that the municipalities and the state can't do the federal government's task of maintaining public safety. Campos demanded more security and attention to the crime happening in Chihuahua. She followed up by making comments the Mexican president later called "rude."

In a statement, Mexico's National Defense Secretary said:

"On this date, 300 members of the Mexican Army arrived by land in this city, with the purpose of carrying out operations in coordination with the local authorities of the three levels of government. Aimed at reducing crime rates and strengthening trust with citizens, with the purpose of achieving better conditions of security and social well-being for said border city."

Mexico's president Andrés Manuel López Obrador responded to Campos saying he would not fall into her "rude" comments.