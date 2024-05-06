El Paso ISD holds second “Destination District Redesign” meeting
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District held its second public meeting discussing how to "redesign" the district. Tonight's meeting was held at Chapin High School.
The "Destination District Redesign" process will include "assessing facilities", as well as closing down and consolidating campuses, according to a statement on the district's website.
If you would like to participate in the discussion, there will be eight more meetings throughout May, all occurring at 5:30 p.m.:
- Tuesday, May 7, at El Paso High School
- Wednesday, May 8, at Irvin High School
- Thursday, May 9, at Bowie High School
- Monday, May 13, at Jefferson High School
- Tuesday, May 14, at Franklin High School
- Wednesday, May 15, at Coronado High School
- Thursday, May 16, at Andress High School
- Monday, May 20, at Austin High School