El Paso ISD holds second “Destination District Redesign” meeting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District held its second public meeting discussing how to "redesign" the district. Tonight's meeting was held at Chapin High School.

The "Destination District Redesign" process will include "assessing facilities", as well as closing down and consolidating campuses, according to a statement on the district's website.

If you would like to participate in the discussion, there will be eight more meetings throughout May, all occurring at 5:30 p.m.: