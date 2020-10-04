‘Police investigation’ shuts down South Main Street in Las Cruces

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Authorities shut down a portion of South Main Street in Las Cruces on Sunday and the Dona Ana County Sheriff told ABC-7 she would hold a briefing later in the afternoon to discuss the situation.

South Main Street, which is NM 478, was closed from milepost 20 to 21 in the city's Mesilla Park neighborhood "due to a police investigation," according to an alert from the New Mexico Department of Transportation which indicated that "law enforcement is on scene."

Neither the sheriff or NMDOT immediately provided any further details.