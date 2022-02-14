The EV Equation: Electric vehicles gaining popularity in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Gas prices in the United States have hit a seven-year high, but not all El Pasoans are experiencing pain at the pump.

Electric vehicles are becoming a more popular mode of transportation in the city. Though, El Paso is lagging behind compared to the other large counties in Texas.

According to DMV data compiled by the Dallas Fort-Worth Clean Cities Coalition, there are 1,800 registered electric vehicles in El Paso County. That's the 11th most in Texas.

"I don't see this as the future. I see this as the present," said Angie Rodriguez, the project manager of El Paso Electric's transportation electrification efforts.

She and her team are working to increase education on EVs in the Borderland.

"It’s a very similar experience to you charging your cell phone at your home overnight. You just come home, plug it in your outlet and in the morning, your car is ready," she said.

Electric vehicles have an electric motor instead of an internal combustion engine. The vehicles use a large battery to power the electric motor, meaning gas is not necessary to power it.

Most new EVs have a range of more than 200 miles per charge.

"It’s nice to just be sailing past all of those gas stations and not have to worry about stopping or what the current price for gas is," said Jonathan Macias, the president of the Rio Grande Electric Auto Association.

Macias got his first EV in 2013. He's hopeful more El Pasoans will go electric in the coming years.

"My weekly commute would cost me about $75 in gas. But here, it turns out to be about $25 in electricity," Macias said.

CLICK TO USE EL PASO ELECTRIC'S EV FUEL COST CALCULATOR

If you purchase an electric vehicle you could receive a tax credit from the federal government of up to $7,500. El Paso Electric also offers a discounted rate for EV owners. Customers in New Mexico are eligible for even more incentives.

The number of charging stations in El Paso is also on the rise:

A map showing the different EV charging stations in El Paso. Courtesy: Alternative Fuels Data Center

Electric vehicles are better for the environment than conventional gas vehicles. A recent study done by Yale University found that the process of "mining and processing of raw materials and the manufacturing of batteries, is far from clean." But researchers concluded that, regardless, EVs are significantly better for the environment than gas-powered cars.

Still, there are downsides to electric vehicles. Planning road trips take more time, and routes depend on the availability of charging stations. Supply chain issues are causing the prices of EV batteries to increase. That, in turn, is making newer models more expensive. If you live in an apartment, it might not be convenient to own an EV if you don't have access to an outlet overnight.

For Macias, the pros outweigh the cons.

"I'm hopeful that more and more folks, even here in our community will start to look at all the options," Macias said. "You saw a lot of automakers announcing or bringing to market new generations of EVs and I think that enthusiasm will start getting the adoption of EVs well underway."