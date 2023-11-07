Doña Ana County voters head to the polls by the thousands

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Voters in Doña Ana County showed up by the thousands on November 7 to make their voices heard.

A county representative said 20,792 people voted Tuesday, including absentee and early voting.

It's a big day across the county as all 5 Municipalities are all running elections.

In Las Cruces, the city is voting for a new Mayor, along with representatives for city council Districts 1, 2, and 4, as well as a Municipal Judge.

Other elections are happening in the village of Hatch, the town of Mesilla, the city of Anthony and the city of Sunland Park.

"But there's also other very important races, like the school boards, watersheds. There's also several questions. The taxpayers are also getting to kind of get their voices heard on," said Caroline Zamora, chief deputy clerk for Doña Ana County.

Zamora said according to a new law, poll workers have to stop working by 11 p.m. Tuesday, "tomorrow morning at 930 is when we'll get started again," she said.

The county urged patience for the public as they work to diligently count each vote, and then certify the results.