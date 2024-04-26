Watch Live: Suspect in custody in connection to Clint ISD school threat, students being released early

Update: Clint ISD officials say they have been notified that a suspect is in custody. Police are still investigating, according to district officials. Students and staff are safe.

High school students will be released from campus shortly. Students can be picked up at a reunification site at the empty lot across from the middle school.

"All other schools in the area will follow the early release schedule as planned," district officials say.

Update: No students have been reported injured. Officials say that an ambulance responded to one of the schools because a student told staff they felt dizzy as though they might faint.

As of 10:28 a.m. the schools are still on lockdown. They are working to clear the scene.

CLINT, Texas (KVIA) -- Mountain View High School, East Montana Middle School, and Montana Vista Elementary School are on lockdown after reports of "a possible threat this morning in the Montana Vista Area," according to Clint ISD officials.

Clint ISD officials say the district was informed of the possible threat connected to "a photo that looks like a person who is holding what appears to be a weapon" and that local law enforcement officials are currently responding.

District officials say the three schools are on lockdown as a safety precaution. Red Sands Elementary School is also under a shelter in place protocol.

ABC-7 is in communication with the El Paso Sheriff's Office, which has confirmed the existence of an incident in the area, but has not provided more information.