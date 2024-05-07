ABC-7 First Alert: Gusty and dusty Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the gusty dusty conditions expected today.

Today we will similar conditions to what we experienced Monday. The winds will start off as breezes then pick up in the afternoon hours.

Winds are looking to peak at about 40 MPH with the main impact time looking to be between the hours of 3PM -8PM. With the winds we can see some blowing dust and sand.

We are looking at warm temps throughout the region in the upper 80s to the low 90s.

With strong winds, warm temps, and dry conditions, we remain under a Red Flag warning with fire danger increased.