Ysleta Port of Entry to undergo pedestrian improvements following $12 million grant award

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Pedestrians crossing at the Ysleta Port of Entry may soon see improvements on their walk across to Juarez. City Council and the Mayor are set to authorize a $12 million grant from the US Department of Transportation at today’s city council meeting.

The city applied and was awarded a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant for Ysleta Port of Entry pedestrian and site improvements in fiscal year 2022. The total project cost is $14,830,130.00, the remainder will be covered by the city through bridge toll revenue.

Roberto Tanjero, Director of International Bridges for the City of El Paso, outlined the key improvements set to transform the area. These include redesigned intersections and crosswalks, a designated drop-off and pick-up zone, pedestrian pathways featuring shade canopies and seating areas, enhanced street lighting, landscaping upgrades, and the implementation of low-impact stormwater drainage systems.

Tanjero told ABC-7 this project aims to improve customer service and pedestrian safety, “There is a lot of traffic congestion and conflicts sometimes between pedestrian and vehicles at that particular location.” He says 2,200 to 2,300 pedestrians cross from El Paso to Juarez, using this bridge, daily.

The project is still in its initial stages, the first step will be during today’s City Council Meeting, as the authorization from the Mayor is needed to receive the grant funds.

Once the Mayor signs the agreement, it will be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration for their signature, leading to the design and construction phase. Tanjero says he estimates the project to be finalized in about 2 to 3 years.