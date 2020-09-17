El Paso’s city sports leagues to resume play this weekend

Sports

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso's Parks and Recreation Department announced Thursday evening that it will resume City Sports Leagues as of this weekend.

The decision to resume sports leagues on Saturday comes after public health officials signed off on the plan, which the city said said was done in accordance with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s guidelines for recreational sports.

“While return to play has been approved, we urge participants, coaches and parents to please adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines,” said El Paso City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “Following the recommendations will not only keep our athletes, spectators and community safe, but they will also help reduce the spread of Covid-19 and avoid unnecessary exposure.”

All city sports leagues will resume with the start of youth football followed by youth and adult sports such as softball, baseball, and basketball, soccer and inline hockey shortly after.

“Time and physical activity, especially sports, are important to the well-being of our community and residents,” said the City of El Paso's Cultural Affairs and Recreation Director Ben Fyffe. “We are proud of the hard work our Sports Division staff has done to be able to bring back our City Leagues in a safe and healthy manner for our athletes and the sports community.”

Parks and Recreation will follow guidelines set forth by Abbott's executive order as well as Covid-19 health and safety protocols from the El Paso Department of Public Health.

Players, parents, coaches, referees and umpires will be required by the city to follow the following health and safety guidelines:

Social distancing and designated seating for spectators

Face coverings must be worn when not participating in physical activity

Temperature checks at facilities and complexes

For youth sports - only one spectator is allowed per player

No spectators allowed at adult leagues

Additional installation of hand sanitizing stations

No congregating before, during and after games

Cleaning of equipment

Information on City Sports Leagues organized by the Parks and Recreation department are available online at elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation or quickscores.com/elpaso.