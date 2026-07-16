3/4 of small businesses don't trust AI for basic tasks

AI has been a fixture in business headlines for years. The pitch is always the same: Do more and spend less. That promise is what attracted many small business owners. What they’re finding on the other side is more complex, and the data shows both sides of that story.

According to a new survey from Bluevine, 68% of small business owners believe advances in AI will be good for their business, and conviction is growing. Those who feel strongly about AI being beneficial jumped from 31% to 44% year-over-year. Almost three-quarters (74%) are already using or actively testing AI tools. The share of owners with no current or active plans to use AI dropped from 30% in 2025 to 20% in 2026.

The customer data at Bluevine tells a similar story. Active Bluevine account holders who adopted AI saw a 50% increase in customers from September 2025 to March 2026, with 1 in 10 active customers now using at least one AI tool.

Even with that momentum, 82% say they’ve faced at least one barrier when trying to go deeper, while concerns about data security jumped 10 points year-over-year from 23% to 33%. The excitement and the anxiety are building.

In April 2026, Bluevine surveyed 942 small business owners and financial decision-makers across the U.S. to understand where AI is actually delivering and where it continues to fall short. The 2026 Business Owner Success Survey offers insight on how small business owners are planning for the future.

Key takeaways

Among active Bluevine customers, the AI-adopting customer base grew 50% in just six months (September 2025 to March 2026), with Claude emerging as the fastest-growing tool at 729% year-over-year growth.

74% of SMB owners are already using or testing AI tools, with 33% using them regularly across multiple business areas, according to the Business Owner Success Survey.

82% of SMBs report at least one barrier to using AI more deeply, led by data security concerns (33%) and distrusting AI’s accuracy (31%).

78% of SMB owners don’t fully trust AI to handle low-level tasks without oversight, despite those being the tasks that would save them the most time.

52% of SMBs who use AI report a return on their investment; 24% say they haven’t seen a return yet.

Almost half (48%) of SMBs using AI save at least 4 hours per week.

Most small business owners believe in AI — but many hit a wall trying to use it

More than two-thirds (68%) of SMB owners believe advances in AI will help their business, up from 61% last year. The percentage of those who feel strongly that AI will help jumped 13 percentage points. But for many, actually getting value out of these tools is another story.

The majority (82%) of SMB owners are encountering at least one barrier keeping them from exploring AI more deeply.

The biggest roadblocks are data security and privacy concerns (33%, up from 23% in 2025). The more AI is embedded into daily business operations, the less owners understand what these tools are doing with their data. And that uncertainty is becoming harder to ignore.

Close behind was a lack of trust in AI’s accuracy at 31%. Nearly one-quarter (24% each) of owners cited the cost of AI tools or said they were satisfied with their current tools. Another 20% say they don’t see enough value from AI yet.

Just 22% of SMB owners are completely confident that AI can do low-level business tasks without human supervision. Automating routine tasks like writing emails or filtering customer inquiries are some of the simplest ways for a busy business owner to get time back. For most owners, the trust simply isn’t there yet, whether that’s from running into errors or not fully understanding how these tools work.

Bluevine

AI saves almost half of SMBs 4-plus hours a week

AI is giving many busy business owners hours of their week back. Nearly one-fourth (23%) save 4-6 hours a week, 11% save 7-9 hours, and 14% save 10 or more hours per week. That’s almost half (48%) of SMBs getting back at least half a workday every week, which adds up quickly over time.

Bluevine

SMBs are using AI across different areas of their businesses. Most commonly, 39% use it for data analysis and business insights, up from 33% last year. Marketing and sales is the second-most common use case at 37%. These are followed by automating operations (29%), customer service (27%), and financial management (23%).

Among Bluevine customers, NLP and LLMs account for 83% of all AI transactions. Coding tools are also gaining ground, with Cursor up 162% and Replit Ghostwriter up 326% year-over-year.

Last year, business owners were using AI for marketing and sales more than any other task, but today, more owners are using AI for data analysis. That’s in line with the cash flow challenges small businesses are facing right now. When margins are tight, owners are turning to AI to help with time-consuming tasks and to identify new income streams or inefficiencies.

More than half (52%) of SMBs using AI report a return on their investment, but 24% say they haven’t seen a return yet. That’s a quarter of businesses that have brought AI in but haven’t found the version of it that actually works for them yet. Some may still be in trial-and-error mode, testing tools across different functions without a clear sense of where AI moves the needle in their specific business.

SMBs are turning to free apps like ChatGPT more often than complex tools

More than half (57%) of SMB survey respondents are using ChatGPT or Google Gemini (56%). Microsoft Copilot (30%) is the third-most commonly used app, followed by Claude (12%), Canva AI (11%), and Perplexity (9%). For the most part, small businesses are finding more use in general-purpose AI assistants, not niche or embedded tools.

Many of these business owners may be using a free tier, but ChatGPT is also the most popular paid app. Bluevine analysis of its own customer base shows more business owners use ChatGPT than any other app, but Claude is growing quickly. Among Bluevine customers, Claude users grew 729% between 2025 and 2026.

In Q1 2026, Google Duet AI (now known as Gemini for Workspace) had the highest spend per user at $2,139, evidence of how embedded Google Workspace already is in small business operations. When owners are willing to pay a premium for AI, it’s usually for tools embedded in the software they are already using every day.

Overall, according to the Bluevine survey, 28% of SMBs spend $25 to $99 per month on AI tools and services. Another 16% spend $100 to $249 per month and only 10% spend $250 or more.

On the other hand, one-third (33%) of SMB owners aren’t spending anything on AI tools, which shows free tiers of ChatGPT and Gemini are likely partially driving the current wave of AI adoption. Twenty-eight percent spend $25-$99/month, 16% spend $100-$249/month, and only 10% spend $250 or more.

Most popular AI tools are free of charge. So when SMBs talk about cost as a barrier, it’s probably less about the cost of entry, and more about whether deeper use (more hours, more data, more integration into existing workflows) is worth the investment. That’s in line with small business trends that show SMBs are becoming pickier about where they spend on technology.

Bluevine

24% of SMBs have yet to see a return on AI — starting with the right use cases changes that

Most small business owners are sold on the promise of AI. The pitch is straightforward: tools that save time and cut down on the manual work that eats into every week. But AI is moving fast, and for a lot of owners, the technology has outpaced their ability to figure out how to use it well.

The SMBs reporting the strongest results tend to use AI for decision-making support and to automate repetitive tasks, each cited by 12% of respondents.

Those worries don’t just disappear. They stress the need for AI that is built into systems that owners already trust. Running a small business is tough enough without adding tools that need constant supervision to use safely.

For more on the study, read here.

Methodology

The survey was conducted by Centiment for Bluevine. The survey was fielded between April 7, 2026, and April 9, 2026. The results are based on 942 completed surveys. Respondents were screened to be U.S.-based small business owners or majority owners with 2-249 employees and annual revenue between $50,000 and $5,000,000. Data is unweighted, and the margin of error is approximately +/-3% for the overall sample with a 95% confidence level.

Select data points in this report also reference Bluevine internal customer data drawn from active DDA (demand deposit account) holders, covering AI tool adoption and transaction patterns through March 2026. This data reflects Bluevine’s customer base and is not representative of SMBs broadly.

This story was produced by Bluevine and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.