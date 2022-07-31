D.C. United stuns Orlando City 2-1 in Rooney’s debut

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chris Durkin and Taxiarchis Fountas scored goals in second-half stoppage time and D.C. United stunned Orlando City 2-1 in the debut of United coach Wayne Rooney. Rooney was hired on July 12 but had to watch United’s last three matches while waiting for his work visa to be approved. The 36-year-old English national, played in D.C. from 2018-19. Júnior Urso scored in the 9th minute to give Orlando City (8-9-6) a 1-0 lead. Alexandre Pato picked up an assist on Urso’s third goal of the season. D.C. United (6-12-3) didn’t score until Chris Durkin found the net in the first minute of extended play. Fountas scored the match-winner four minutes later. Fountas has 11 goals this season. Martín Rodríguez picked up an assist on both scores.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.