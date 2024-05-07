Sinkhole forms in front yard and swallows 2 cars in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A sinkhole formed in the front yard of a Las Cruces home Monday night, according a news release by the Las Cruces Fire Department.

The sinkhole swallowed two vehicles parked in the driveway.

It forced the temporary evacuation of people from three homes Monday evening as a precaution, fire officials said. The American Red Cross was called to assist those who were evacuated.

The sinkhole is about 30-feet wide and 30-feet deep, according to crews on the scene.

The department said firefighters were called out to sinkhole on the1700 block of regal Ridge Street at around 9:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Las Cruces Utilities and El Paso Electric were also called out to secure utilities and evaluate if any service lines might have been compromised within the neighborhood.

LCFD said Regal Ridge Street was temporarily closed to traffic until City of Las Cruces engineers and street crews can determine the cause of the sinkhole and safety of the roadway.

Intermittent closure of the road and utility services are anticipated in the coming days when it’s determined how best to fill the sinkhole.