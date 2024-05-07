U.S. National Science Foundation suspends UTEP’s aerospace grant

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On April 25, The U.S. National Science Foundation instructed the University of Texas, El Paso to suspend work on the Regional Innovation Engine and Aerospace Center pending further review.

In a statement released by the university, "On or about April 6, UTEP became aware of potentially incorrect statements in its proposal to the National Science Foundation for the Regional Innovation Engine Program. UTEP conducted a review and found that the statements in question committed resources to the NSF grant that UTEP does not have. We have sent a letter today (May 6) informing the NSF of these erroneous claims."

In January, UTEP won the inaugural NSF Regional Innovation Engines award for up to $15 million dollars over the next two years, according to the university's website.

They say, they could have received up to $160 million dollars in over 10-years and would have supported the Paso del Norte Defense and Aerospace Innovation Engine, greatly impacting the borderland community.

According to El Paso Matters, The award was granted on the proposal from Dr. Ahsan Choudhuri, Ph.D., UTEP's associate vice president, who lead the Aerospace Center.

Since the announcement of the suspension of the grant, borderland leaders have expressed their concerns.

“Dr. Choudhuri and Dr. Wicker have played pivotal roles in advancing UTEP's Aerospace Center. Their vision has propelled Far West Texas into an era of ambitious growth, positioning us as a competitive force in the aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing industry. We will continue our collaboration with UTEP and local partners to ensure the Aerospace Center continues to build economic opportunities and a brighter future for the students, workers, and communities of Far West Texas,” says Texas Senator César Blanco.

“Over a decade ago, our community united to focus our economic development efforts on aerospace and defense manufacturing, aiming to raise wages, retain talent, and foster job creation, ultimately positioning El Paso as a national leader in these industries," said Congresswoman Veronica Escobar. "At the heart of this vision stands Dr. Ashan Choudhuri, whose leadership has transformed what was once a dream into a tangible reality, unfolding daily before us."

El Paso mayor, Oscar Leeser saying how this could have benefited the community, "The City of El Paso―as well as the County and many others in the community―are heavily invested in this partnership, which has the potential to positively impact the economic landscape for El Paso and surrounding communities for the future. I am surprised that a decision of this magnitude in a collaborative partnership would be taken without notification or discussion with relevant partners, and I look forward to working with UTEP to resolve any issues. This is too important for our community, and we all must work collaboratively to ensure the success of this effort―for UTEP, for our region, and for the thousands of families who will benefit from its success.”

In the statement released by UTEP they did not mention Dr. Ahsan Choudhuri but the university did say that effective immediately, Dr. Kenneth Meissner, Dean of the College of Engineering, will serve as acting head for the center.