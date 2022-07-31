Returning home to Canton special for Raiders coach McDaniels
W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Growing up in Canton, Ohio, Josh McDaniels vividly remembers driving down Interstate 77, seeing little helmets painted on the double-yellow lines on his way to Canton McKinley High School. Every day, McDaniels couldn’t help but admire one of the most famous sports shrines in America, the Pro Football Hall of Fame sitting minutes from McKinley’s campus. And when he suited up for the varsity Bulldogs, their home games were played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, formerly Fawcett Stadium, a 22,500-seat venue that is known much more for an annual game in August than anything else. So when McDaniels takes the field with the Raiders on Thursday for this year’s Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a mix of emotions and nostalgia just may overcome the 46-year-old.