Returning home to Canton special for Raiders coach McDaniels

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Growing up in Canton, Ohio, Josh McDaniels vividly remembers driving down Interstate 77, seeing little helmets painted on the double-yellow lines on his way to Canton McKinley High School. Every day, McDaniels couldn’t help but admire one of the most famous sports shrines in America, the Pro Football Hall of Fame sitting minutes from McKinley’s campus. And when he suited up for the varsity Bulldogs, their home games were played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, formerly Fawcett Stadium, a 22,500-seat venue that is known much more for an annual game in August than anything else. So when McDaniels takes the field with the Raiders on Thursday for this year’s Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a mix of emotions and nostalgia just may overcome the 46-year-old.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.